OPP brings in aerial surveillance to reduce ‘preventable’ motorcyclist fatalities on Highway 401

The OPP has previously used aircraft patrols on Highway 401 between Essex County and Chatham-Kent to monitor commercial vehicle drivers, but a recent initiative to reintroduce aerial monitoring, for the first time, will specifically target the behaviour of motorcyclists.

That's because the current number of motorcyclist fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads in Ontario this year is trending toward a 10-year-high.

To combat this, the OPP is using the Cessna 206 plane as a form of aerial surveillance to monitor riders who are exhibiting dangerous behaviour, such as speeding, tailgating or unsafe lane changes.

In 2024, there have been 39 motorcycle-related fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads. Among those deaths, include three motorcyclists younger than 19 and two passengers.

Looking at OPP's west region, which encompasses Windsor to Guelph, provincial police have seen 11 motorcycle fatalities in 2024, compared to just one in 2023.

"The majority of these collisions are very much preventable," said Constable Steven Duguay of Essex County OPP.

According to Duguay, OPP used aircraft patrol a few years ago to monitor the behavior of commercial motor vehicle drivers on the 401 between Essex County and Chatham-Kent.

This past Wednesday, a 64-year-old man in Ruthven died in a single-motorcycle collision.

"With aircraft enforcement, our officers have a larger view of traffic that's going on. What they do is they will direct ground-patrol units to intercept and conduct those traffic stops. They can be directed on where to go," said Duguay.

Mario Ricci, a Windsor-based motorcyclist of 45 years and a board member for the Bad Examples Riders Club, said there are some motorcyclists out there who drive dangerously — and more specifically, display those bad habits on social media, such as popping wheelies or standing on their seats.

But most riders, he added, are safe road users who may find themselves involved in a collision due to the behaviour of surrounding drivers.

"Texting and driving is a major issue," said Ricci, adding drivers should also "look twice" when passing through an intersection.

"Don't blow a red light. I see it every morning on the way to work ... If a bike comes by; they're not going to see them until the last second."

The circumstances surrounding single-motorcycle collisions can vary widely, Ricci added, pointing to factors such as potholes, construction and weather conditions.

"This past December on Laurier Parkway, a coyote ran out in front of me and hit me," said Ricci.

Despite the OPP's new aerial enforcement targeting motorcyclist behaviour, Const. Duguay added the responsibility for motorcyclist fatalities are shared, much like the roadways themselves.

"We're not putting all the blame on one section of the driving community or the other," said Duguay.

"The OPP is counting on not only motorcyclists, but all drivers to do their part to keep the road safe."