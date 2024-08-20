Zombie-like virus suspected on Pelee Island, posing risk to dogs

A so-called "zombie" virus, notorious for infecting raccoons, may be spreading among wildlife on Pelee Island.

The Township of Pelee issued a public notice Tuesday, alerting residents and visitors to potential cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) on the island.

CDV targets the nervous system of infected animals, causing disorientation, tremors and erratic behaviour.

It’s common in raccoons and skunks.

Infected animals often stumble, act bizarrely and may become aggressive—earning the virus its "zombie" nickname.

While CDV poses no threat to humans, unvaccinated dogs are at risk.

Samples from Pelee Island have been sent to Guelph, where wildlife pathologist, Brian Stevens, and his team at the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative are testing for both CDV and rabies.

“They've sent some animals to us for testing, and from the information I'm getting, there’s a strong suspicion that Canine Distemper Virus is involved,” Stevens said. However, confirmation is still pending.

Is it CDV? Rabies? Both? Stevens emphasized the importance of sorting that out.

“Although Canine Distemper Virus is not a large concern for human health, rabies virus is,” he said. “So we want to rule out rabies in these animals.”

Stevens told CTV News on Tuesday that CDV testing should take just a few days, but rabies testing could take weeks.

In the meantime, residents are urged to keep their dogs—and themselves—away from all wildlife, particularly animals displaying abnormal behaviour.

Most dogs are routinely vaccinated against CDV as part of their standard shots. Stevens urges pet owners to ensure their pets are up to date.

Even so, experts advise keeping a safe distance from wildlife.

"Even if your dog is vaccinated, raccoons with canine distemper can be aggressive," Stevens warned.

"You might not have to deal with the virus, but you could be dealing with a dog and a raccoon in a scrap."

You can read the full statement from the Township of Pelee here.