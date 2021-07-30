WINDSOR, ONT. -- Multiple closures and limited hours to watch out for Monday, August 2, in observance of the Civic holiday.

GROCERY STORES

All local Zehrs locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All local Real Canadian Superstore locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All local FreshCo. location are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All local Metro locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SHOPPING MALLS

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Windsor Crossings is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LCBO AND BEER STORES

Local LCBO locations open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The following Beer Store locations will be open on Monday:

790 Goyeau Ave. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7150 Tecumseh Rd. E. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2380 Walker Rd. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

311 Contact Centre

The 311 Contact Centre will be closed on Monday. Reduced hours resume on Tuesday, August 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, August 2, 2021. Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2021-2022 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-off & Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road will be closed on Monday, August 2, 2021. Regular hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (holidays excepted).

Parks and Recreation

All indoor recreation facilities are closed on the Civic Holiday. Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre and Windsor Water World will reopen on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, for registered summer day camp and permitted rentals as applicable. (The H4 program at Windsor Water World will be open on Monday as noted below.)

Arenas are currently closed due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol, except for summer ice permits at the Forest Glade Arena and summer rink floor permits at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, which will both be closed on Monday and reopened on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Sandpoint Beach will be open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, weather and water quality permitting. The outdoor pools will also be open by reservation only. Visit ActiveWindsor.ca to book your swim time. In addition, the City’s spray pads (excluding Remington Booster) are also open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Civic Holiday.

Lakeview Park Marina will be open on the Civic Holiday.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on August 2, 2021, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union and Cannon Cove are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, August 2, 2021. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are currently closed due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, August 2, 2021. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the sales office at 3700 North Service Road East will be closed.