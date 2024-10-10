What's open and closed Thanksgiving 2024 in Windsor-Essex

Many people will get together this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, but there are a number of closures to look out for if you are running out to buy last minute items for your festivities.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Oct. 14.

OPEN:

Windsor Crossings Outlet Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select grocery stores

CLOSED:

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Public Library branches

LCBO

The Beer Store

Devonshire Mall

Tecumseh Mall

CITY OF WINDSOR

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The next regular meeting of City Council will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at 350 City Hall Square West.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, October 14, 2024. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, October 14, 2024. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2024-2025 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday, October 14, 2024.

Parks and Recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, October 14, 2024, except for any already booked rentals or events.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union pool, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool, and the WFCU Community Pool will be closed on October 14, 2024.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2024.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed on October 14, 2024.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Programming at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 12 midnight, seven days a week, including Monday, October 14, 2024, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, October 14, 2024. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will be closed on Sunday, October 13, and Monday, October 14, 2024, to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, October 14, 2024.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, October 14, 2024, and the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be closed.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.