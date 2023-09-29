What’s open and closed in Windsor for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation 2023
The third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The day, which coincides with Orange Shirt Day, is meant to bring awareness and reflection on the legacy of Canada’s residential school system, which aimed to erase the languages and cultures of the Indigenous peoples of this land.
The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is a statutory holiday for federal government workers and federally regulated industries, but it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario.
CTVNewsWindsor.ca looks at what's open and closed in Windsor for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30:
OPEN
MALLS & GROCERY STORES
Most malls and grocery will be operating on regular hours.
LCBO
LCBOs will be opening at 12 p.m. on Saturday and open regular hours on Monday.
SCHOOLS
Schools will be open.
CLOSED
CANADA POST
There will be no Canada Post service on Friday.
BANKS
Banks will be closed on Friday.
CITY OF WINDSOR EVENTS AND SERVICES
City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 2, 2023, in belated observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee that would regularly be held on Monday will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 350 City Hall Square West.
311 Customer Contact Centre
The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, October 2, 2023. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.
211 Windsor-Essex
The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.
Garbage and Recycling Collections
Residential collection services will proceed on their regular schedule and will not be delayed for the week of October 2, 2023. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.
Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots
The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, September 30, and Monday, October 2, 2023; however, the administration office will be closed on Monday, and recycle box and collection calendar distribution will be unavailable there.
Parks and Recreation
All community and customer care centres and arenas will be open.
The indoor pools at the WFCU Centre, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open regular hours on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
On Saturday, September 30, 2023, Lakeview Park Marina’s customer service office and fuel dock will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the launch ramps will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)
The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (former Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Saturday, September 30, 2023, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness.
Adventure Bay Family Water Park
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Parking Enforcement
Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, October 2, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.
Windsor Public Library
All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. All branches will be operating as usual on Monday, October 2, 2023. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.
Museum Windsor
The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will be open on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Museum Windsor will be offering free admission to both sites on this day.
Transit Windsor
Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Saturday schedule on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Saturday, September 30, 2023. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca online.
