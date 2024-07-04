What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?

Summer is in full swing in Windsor-Essex, with many events planned for the first weekend in July.

Here’s a look at what’s happening from July 5 – July 7, according to the TWEPI website:

Free Family Fishing

Thursday July 4 to Sunday July 7

Bring the family out for a free weekend of fishing and quality time at the water! Various locations.

Essex Fun Fest

Thursday July 4 to Sunday July 7

Enjoy four days of action-packed and family-friendly fun.

Venue: Essex Fair Grounds

60 Fairview Ave. West

City of Windsor Jazz in the Parks

Thursday July 4

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Bring a lawn chair, bring a blanket, and enjoy some incredible music! Mike Karloff and Shahida Nurullah at Willistead Park.

Inked Circus Tattoo Expo

Friday July 5 to Sunday July 7

Join us for an unforgettable experience that will leave you in awe. Our expo is a celebration of art, creativity, and self-expression.

Venue: WFCU Centre

8787 McHugh St.

Windsor, ON Canada

Windsor Jerkfest 2024

Friday July 5 to Saturday July 6

Featuring a stellar lineup of food vendors offering everything from spicy jerk chicken to refreshing tropical beverages, and music. Windsor JerkFest 2024, the city’s official celebration of Caribbean culture, comes to Charles Park Square (215 Chatham St E, Windsor, ON N9A 2W3) on July 5 & 6.

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg on Saturday June 12, 2021 (Alana Hadadean / CTV News)Friday July 5 to Sunday July 7

Find everything you need in our Open Air streets from craft beer, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, frozen yogurt, gelato, baked goods to ice cream, satisfy your long awaited craving for delicious drinks and desserts from your favorite Amherstburg eateries.

Open Air Night Markets

Friday July 5

Every Friday evening during Amherstburg Open Air Weekends, local vendors will set up along Richmond, Dalhousie and Murray Streets, offering a range of products, from handmade crafts to fresh produce.

Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village -Escape Room

Friday July 5 to Sunday July 7

Join Detective O'Malley in an Exciting Mystery Adventure!

Brewing for comedy PROSHOW at Windsor Comedy Club: Kyle Forsyth

Friday July 5 to Saturday July 6

At Windsor Comedy Club

Venue: Cured Craft Brewing Co

43 Mill St W

Leamington.

Point Pelee National Park – Dark Sky Nights

Saturday July 6

Explore the park after dark and experience the dark skies of Point Pelee National Park.

Amherstburg Farmers Market

Saturday July 6

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

The Amherstburg Farmers Market is a welcoming, outdoor space offering a deliberate and diverse, hand-selected lineup of farmers, makers and creators.

Annual Butterfly Count

Saturday July 6

9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Don't miss the annual Butterfly Count at Ojibway Nature Centre

Rosé All Day Party!

Saturday July 6

11:30 am to 5:00 pm

Get ready to paint the town pink at our dazzling Rosé All Day Party!

Venue: Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards

1425 Iler Rd

Harrow, Ontario N0R 1G0 Canada

AWE Free Guided Tours

Saturday July 6

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Have you ever wondered what secrets lie within the works of art in the galleries? Find out for yourself during the Public Guided Tours of AWE!

The Militaria Gun and Knife show

Sunday July 7

8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Get ready for an exciting day at the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village! Whether you’re a collector, enthusiast, or just curious, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Venue: Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village

6155 Arner Townline

Kingsville, ON N9Y 2E5 Canada

Willistead Manor – July Summer Tours

Willistead Manor, seen on Sept. 28, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Sunday July 7

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Willistead Manor’s 2024 At the Manor event offerings continue with the return of July Summer Tours presented in partnership with the Friends of Willistead.

Jazz Night at the Brewery

Sunday July 7

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Enjoy some silky-smooth live jazz by The Coffee House Combo

Venue: Walkerville Brewery

525 Argyle Rd.

Windsor, ON Canada

Book Launch: ANOMIA, Ancestral-Wing, and Things That Cause Inappropriate Happiness

Sunday July 7 7:00 pm

Stop by Biblioasis Bookshop for a 3-author book launch extravaganza!

