What’s happening in Windsor-Essex from July 18-21

A look at events in Windsor-Essex from July 18-21, according to the Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island website.

Mary Wrinch: Painted from Life

Thursday July 18 to Sunday October 20

This exhibition centres on a collection of 19 watercolour miniature portraits on ivory, which, prior to the AGO’s 2020 exhibition, have never been shown to the public.

Portraits as Portals

Thursday July 18 to Sunday October 20

AWE’s exhibition of Portraits as Portals will feature video installations of Windsor-Detroit mediums reading unattributed portraits from the gallery’s collection

Bev Pike: Grottesque: Spectacles of Miniature & Gigantic

Thursday July 18 to Sunday March 2

Bev Pike percolates her monumental paintings with smaller works by several women artists.

Windsor International Film Festival Presents: DADDIO

Thursday July 18

Check out Daddio at the Capitol Theatre

GL Heritage – All Things Local Celebration

Thursday July 18 to Sunday July 21

GL Heritage Brewing Company is proud to announce its 7th Anniversary Celebration, a special weekend event that promises to be a memorable occasion for the community.

CITY OF WINDSOR JAZZ in The PARKS

Thursday July 18

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Bring a lawn chair, bring a blanket, and enjoy some incredible music!

Dueling Pianos at Walkerville Brewery

Thursday July 18

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Get ready to sing along and request your favorite songs as these talented pianists battle it out on the keys.

Summer Theatre – Mary’s Wedding

Thursday July 18

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Heritage Colchester and the University of Windsor, The Inspired Acting Lab, are pleased to announce the return of summer theatre!

Kevin Herrera & Anthony Rodia Join Forces on The Colosseum Stage

Thursday July 18 8:00 pm

Comedians Kevin Herrera & Anthony Rodia hit The Colosseum stage for a night of laughs!

Walkerville Art Walk

Friday July 19 to Saturday July 20

The businesses of the Walkerville BIA will be hosting their annual Walkerville Art Walk.

Open Air Night Markets

Friday July 19

Every Friday evening during Amherstburg Open Air Weekends, local vendors will set up along Richmond, Dalhousie and Murray Streets, offering a range of products, from handmade crafts to fresh produce.

OSA Market Old School Car Show

Friday July 19 to Sunday July 21

A weekend PACKED with cars, music, food and more.

Windsor Symphony Orchestra Summer Concerts: Sculpture Garden

Friday July 19

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Join the WSO for a FREE summer concert at a park near you!

Summer Theatre – Mary’s Wedding

Friday July 19

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Heritage Colchester and the University of Windsor, The Inspired Acting Lab, are pleased to announce the return of summer theatre!

Friday Night Lights Bike Ride

Friday July 19 7:30 pm

Get on your bikes & ride, it's Friday night!

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Wes Ward

Friday July 19

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

See Wes Ward at Windsor Comedy Club!

Laughing at Lionshead Stand-up Comedy Showcase

Friday July 19 8:30 pm

This show is pay-what-you-can. So NO COVER just an exceptional night of laughs!

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday July 20

9:00 am to 2:00 pm

At the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market you’ll find farm fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and unique artisan food products from the best our area has to offer.

Amherstburg Farmers Market

Saturday July 20

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

The Amherstburg Farmers Market is a welcoming, outdoor space offering a deliberate and diverse, hand-selected lineup of farmers, makers and creators.

The Summoning

Saturday July 20

9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Be a part of an an unparalleled gaming experience!

Amherstburg Art Crawl

Saturday July 20 to Sunday July 21

Don't miss the return of the Amherstburg Art Crawl, located throughout the downtown core/open-air footprint, and along the riverfront.

Windsor Symphony Orchestra Summer Concerts: Ojibway Park

Saturday July 20

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Join the WSO for a FREE summer concert at a park near you!

Sunset Singers Drumming Circle and “S.H.E. is Healing” Book Signing

Saturday July 20

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Join Suellen Evoy-Oozeer and the Sunset Singers for a book signing of "S.H.E. is Healing" and Drumming Circle event at the Leamington Arts Centre

AWE Free Guided Tours

Saturday July 20

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Have you ever wondered what secrets lie within the works of art in the galleries? Find out for yourself during the Public Guided Tours of AWE!

Kingsville Block Party

Saturday July 20

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Get together with friends and neighbours at Kingsville Block Party!

Windsor Symphony Orchestra Summer Concerts: Reaume Park

Saturday July 20

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Join the WSO for a FREE summer concert at a park near you!

Leamington’s Celebrates 150th Anniversary – Onthe42 Summer Concert Series

Saturday July 20 7:00 pm

The Municipality of Leamington, in partnership with The Bank Theatre and the Leamington 150 Anniversary Committee, is happy to announce the 2024 lineup for the Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series.

The Summer Scream with Bigg Wiggle

Saturday July 20 9:00 pm

Check out the Summer Scream with Bigg Wiggle

Summer in the City Classic Car Show

Sunday July 21

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Come out and enjoy the nice weather as you stroll amongst beautiful classic cars; classic trucks and motorcycles are welcome! Food and drinks are available for purchase. This event happens rain or shine!

Lakewood Summer Sounds – Leave Those Kids Alone

Sunday July 21

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Mark your calendars! Leave Those Kids Alone will kick-off our new and improved outdoor music event called Lakewood Summer Sounds!

Willistead Manor – July Summer Tours

Sunday July 21

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Willistead Manor’s 2024 At the Manor event offerings continue with the return of July Summer Tours presented in partnership with the Friends of Willistead.

Summer Theatre – Mary’s Wedding

Sunday July 21

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Heritage Colchester and the University of Windsor, The Inspired Acting Lab, are pleased to announce the return of summer theatre!

Windsor Symphony Orchestra Summer Concerts: Navy Yard Park

Sunday July 21

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Join the WSO for a FREE summer concert at a park near you!

Howl at the Moon Dinner

Sunday July 21

5 pm to 8 pm

Join Oxley Estate Winery for a special evening under the magical light of the full Moons that light up our night sky.