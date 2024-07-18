What’s happening in Windsor-Essex from July 18-21
A look at events in Windsor-Essex from July 18-21, according to the Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island website.
Mary Wrinch: Painted from Life
Thursday July 18 to Sunday October 20
This exhibition centres on a collection of 19 watercolour miniature portraits on ivory, which, prior to the AGO’s 2020 exhibition, have never been shown to the public.
Portraits as Portals
Thursday July 18 to Sunday October 20
AWE’s exhibition of Portraits as Portals will feature video installations of Windsor-Detroit mediums reading unattributed portraits from the gallery’s collection
Bev Pike: Grottesque: Spectacles of Miniature & Gigantic
Thursday July 18 to Sunday March 2
Bev Pike percolates her monumental paintings with smaller works by several women artists.
Windsor International Film Festival Presents: DADDIO
Thursday July 18
Check out Daddio at the Capitol Theatre
GL Heritage – All Things Local Celebration
Thursday July 18 to Sunday July 21
GL Heritage Brewing Company is proud to announce its 7th Anniversary Celebration, a special weekend event that promises to be a memorable occasion for the community.
CITY OF WINDSOR JAZZ in The PARKS
Thursday July 18
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Bring a lawn chair, bring a blanket, and enjoy some incredible music!
Dueling Pianos at Walkerville Brewery
Thursday July 18
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Get ready to sing along and request your favorite songs as these talented pianists battle it out on the keys.
Summer Theatre – Mary’s Wedding
Thursday July 18
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Heritage Colchester and the University of Windsor, The Inspired Acting Lab, are pleased to announce the return of summer theatre!
Kevin Herrera & Anthony Rodia Join Forces on The Colosseum Stage
Thursday July 18 8:00 pm
Comedians Kevin Herrera & Anthony Rodia hit The Colosseum stage for a night of laughs!
Walkerville Art Walk
Friday July 19 to Saturday July 20
The businesses of the Walkerville BIA will be hosting their annual Walkerville Art Walk.
Open Air Night Markets
Friday July 19
Every Friday evening during Amherstburg Open Air Weekends, local vendors will set up along Richmond, Dalhousie and Murray Streets, offering a range of products, from handmade crafts to fresh produce.
OSA Market Old School Car Show
Friday July 19 to Sunday July 21
A weekend PACKED with cars, music, food and more.
Windsor Symphony Orchestra Summer Concerts: Sculpture Garden
Friday July 19
7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Join the WSO for a FREE summer concert at a park near you!
Summer Theatre – Mary’s Wedding
Friday July 19
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Heritage Colchester and the University of Windsor, The Inspired Acting Lab, are pleased to announce the return of summer theatre!
Friday Night Lights Bike Ride
Friday July 19 7:30 pm
Get on your bikes & ride, it's Friday night!
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Wes Ward
Friday July 19
8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
See Wes Ward at Windsor Comedy Club!
Laughing at Lionshead Stand-up Comedy Showcase
Friday July 19 8:30 pm
This show is pay-what-you-can. So NO COVER just an exceptional night of laughs!
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 20
9:00 am to 2:00 pm
At the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market you’ll find farm fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and unique artisan food products from the best our area has to offer.
Amherstburg Farmers Market
Saturday July 20
9:00 am to 1:00 pm
The Amherstburg Farmers Market is a welcoming, outdoor space offering a deliberate and diverse, hand-selected lineup of farmers, makers and creators.
The Summoning
Saturday July 20
9:00 am to 6:00 pm
Be a part of an an unparalleled gaming experience!
Amherstburg Art Crawl
Saturday July 20 to Sunday July 21
Don't miss the return of the Amherstburg Art Crawl, located throughout the downtown core/open-air footprint, and along the riverfront.
Windsor Symphony Orchestra Summer Concerts: Ojibway Park
Saturday July 20
1:00 pm to 2:00 pm
Join the WSO for a FREE summer concert at a park near you!
Sunset Singers Drumming Circle and “S.H.E. is Healing” Book Signing
Saturday July 20
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Join Suellen Evoy-Oozeer and the Sunset Singers for a book signing of "S.H.E. is Healing" and Drumming Circle event at the Leamington Arts Centre
AWE Free Guided Tours
Saturday July 20
2:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Have you ever wondered what secrets lie within the works of art in the galleries? Find out for yourself during the Public Guided Tours of AWE!
Kingsville Block Party
Saturday July 20
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Get together with friends and neighbours at Kingsville Block Party!
Windsor Symphony Orchestra Summer Concerts: Reaume Park
Saturday July 20
7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Join the WSO for a FREE summer concert at a park near you!
Leamington’s Celebrates 150th Anniversary – Onthe42 Summer Concert Series
Saturday July 20 7:00 pm
The Municipality of Leamington, in partnership with The Bank Theatre and the Leamington 150 Anniversary Committee, is happy to announce the 2024 lineup for the Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series.
The Summer Scream with Bigg Wiggle
Saturday July 20 9:00 pm
Check out the Summer Scream with Bigg Wiggle
Summer in the City Classic Car Show
Sunday July 21
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Come out and enjoy the nice weather as you stroll amongst beautiful classic cars; classic trucks and motorcycles are welcome! Food and drinks are available for purchase. This event happens rain or shine!
Lakewood Summer Sounds – Leave Those Kids Alone
Sunday July 21
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Mark your calendars! Leave Those Kids Alone will kick-off our new and improved outdoor music event called Lakewood Summer Sounds!
Willistead Manor – July Summer Tours
Sunday July 21
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Willistead Manor’s 2024 At the Manor event offerings continue with the return of July Summer Tours presented in partnership with the Friends of Willistead.
Summer Theatre – Mary’s Wedding
Sunday July 21
2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Heritage Colchester and the University of Windsor, The Inspired Acting Lab, are pleased to announce the return of summer theatre!
Windsor Symphony Orchestra Summer Concerts: Navy Yard Park
Sunday July 21
3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Join the WSO for a FREE summer concert at a park near you!
Howl at the Moon Dinner
Sunday July 21
5 pm to 8 pm
Join Oxley Estate Winery for a special evening under the magical light of the full Moons that light up our night sky.
DEVELOPING Live RNC updates: Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan set to speak on final day of convention
The final day of the Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee where Donald Trump is set to speak along with his son, Eric, as well as famed wrestler Hulk Hogan.
Once defiant, Biden is now 'soul searching' about dropping out of race: Reuters source
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate seriously and multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
'We had a good run': High-profile Liberal minister quitting cabinet, not running in next election
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
When will the 'Big One' earthquake hit? Scientists weigh in
Researchers say they know the 'Big One' is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will occur is a guessing game.
Heat waves and record temperatures directly impact vacation season
The ongoing heat wave in Europe, with temperatures soaring well past 40 C in some areas, has caused the closure of tourist attractions and landmarks, including the Acropolis in Athens.
Lou Dobbs, conservative pundit and longtime cable TV host for Fox Business and CNN, dies at 78
Lou Dobbs, the conservative political pundit and TV host who was a nightly presence on Fox Business Network for more than a decade, has died. He was 78.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
-
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
London
-
Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
-
London's fire service hopes to attract new young talent with this training program
This week, London’s firefighting is hoping to bring new young people into the mix, with a training camp for women and gender diverse individuals.
-
South Huron TrailMobile gives users with mobility challenges access to the great outdoors
The sun is shining, which means it's a perfect day for the South Huron TrailMobile to hit Exeter's Mcnaughton-Morrison Trail.
Barrie
-
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
-
This town is the latest to introduce photo radar camera program to curb speeding
Photo radar cameras are becoming more popular to curb speeding in community safety zones, with Innisfil being the latest town planning to introduce the system.
-
Day parole granted to former soccer icon convicted of assaulting spouse & daughter
A 1960s Portuguese soccer legend serving four years after being convicted of assaulting his family members in New Tecumseth has been granted day parole.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP sergeant charged with impaired driving
An Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 26 years of experience has been charged with impaired driving in Cochrane.
-
Northern Ont. man charged after allegedly chasing, threatening people with bat
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
-
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Steelworkers call for ‘urgent’ meeting with premier to save northwestern Ont. pulp mill
The leader of the United Steelworkers union in Ontario is calling for an urgent meeting with Premier Doug Ford to ramp up efforts to re-open the AV Terrace Bay pulp mill, the northwestern Ontario community’s largest employer before it closed six months ago.
-
Shelter in place ends after northwestern Ont. police apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect
Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police in northwestern Ontario lifted a shelter in place for residents of the Kejick Bay community of Lac Seul First Nation following an 'ongoing threat to public safety.'
-
Northern Ont. reaction to Tory leader’s comments on supervised consumption sites
Harm-reduction organizations in northeastern Ontario are reacting to recent comments made by federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre regarding supervised consumption sites.
Ottawa
-
'We are not ready to start trial running': OC Transpo will not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
The head of OC Transpo will not commit to opening the new Trillium Line ahead of back-to-school at Carleton University this fall, as testing continues on Ottawa's new north-south light rail transit line.
-
Chick-fil-A greeted with a big crowd as it opens first location in Ottawa
More than 100 people lined up on foot and in vehicles outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.
-
Corus announces 'difficult but necessary' changes to radio and TV in Kingston, Ont.
Corus Entertainment says it has made some "difficult but necessary" changes to its news and radio operations in Kingston, Ont.
Toronto
-
'I actually rented a bike:' Race car driver almost misses Indy press conference due to Toronto gridlock
It appears that not even race car drivers are immune to Toronto gridlock.
-
Homicide unit investigating death of Toronto woman found with obvious signs of trauma
Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with obvious signs of trauma in a home in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood last week.
-
Grocery stores can sell ready-to-drink beverages as of today as LCBO strike continues
Shoppers could soon see an expanded selection of alcoholic beverages at their local grocery store, as a strike by LCBO workers continues to drag on.
Montreal
-
Closing arguments heard in case against former West Island baseball coach
The sexual assault trial of former West Island baseball coach Robert Litvack wrapped up with closing arguments at the Montreal Courthouse today.
-
Here's a look at the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge construction and repair
Work to maintain the current Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge is ongoing, but construction of its replacement is in its first year, as those west of the Island of Montreal wait in traffic.
-
Montreal-area man shocked to get $2,000 bill from Hydro-Quebec due to undercharging
When Neil Brazer, a resident of Pointe-Claire, received mail from Hydro-Quebec a few months ago, he tossed the envelopes aside because he thought they were just statements.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Métis Federation purchases two office buildings, parking lot downtown
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expanding its footprint downtown.
-
Body of second missing boater found: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said the body of a second boater who went missing on Lake Winnipeg last month has been found, while the search continues for the remaining man.
-
Movie shoot to take over Birds Hill Provincial Park next week
A new movie being shot in Birds Hill Provincial Park next week means people will need to use an alternate entrance to get in.
Edmonton
-
Record high temperatures set in Alberta on Wednesday
Edmonton was one of a half-dozen locations in central and northern Alberta that set a new daily record high on Wednesday, July 17.
-
Missing money? Alberta seeking owners of combined $150M in unclaimed money, property
If you ever lost money or property, you may be in luck. Alberta is looking for the owners of a combined $154 million in money and property that may have been lost, forgotten or abandoned, the province wrote in a release Thursday.
-
Man dies after being dropped off at hospital with shooting injuries: EPS
A man is dead after being dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in what police believe was a shooting.
Calgary
-
'Completely helpless': Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
-
Calgary's air quality drops to 'moderate' amid smoky smell
Calgary's air quality declined slightly on Thursday with the acrid smell of smoke becoming noticeable in some parts of the city.
-
Driver killed, 8 injured in southern Alberta head-on collision with bus
RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Warmer weather and reduced rainfall speeds up crop growth in Sask.
Warmer weather and reduced rainfall has sped up crop growth for many producers in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest crop report.
-
Interactive biathlon optical rifle demonstration to be held on Friday
If you see what looks like a firearm on Friday afternoon near W.S Hawrylak School in east Regina, don’t be alarmed.
-
Sask. Science Centre and Core Community park to receive upgrades from Manitoba initiative
The Saskatchewan Science Centre and the Core Community Park in Regina are receiving $30,000 to restore their spaces as part of a community sponsorship initiative.
Vancouver
-
-
Fireworks and other things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend
Festivals celebrating folk music, barbecue ribs, bubble tea and multiculturalism are on offer around Metro Vancouver this weekend, but the biggest event of them all is likely to be the fireworks over English Bay Saturday night.
-
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing in Whistler Village
The man accused of stabbing Henry Garcia Molina to death in Whistler, B.C., nearly three years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Video shows 'extremely creative' suspect use forklift to break into B.C. bike shop
Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.
-
Wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Spences Bridge, B.C., as hot spell continues
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 76 properties in the Venables Valley area north of Spences Bridge, B.C., due to the out-of-control Shetland Creek wildfire.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP discovers human remains during search for missing woman
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating human remains found in a forest in Baie de Petit-Pokemouche on Wednesday.
-
Horse owner in P.E.I. saddened, confused after hair on her horses' tails cut off
A horse owner in Alberton, P.E.I., is heartbroken and confused after three of her horses had the hair cut off their tails over the weekend.
-
78-year-old hobby shop in Halifax closing its doors
The purported oldest hobby shop in Canada is apparently closing its doors for good.
N.L.
-
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
-
Get it while you can, fish harvesters say, handing out free cod in downtown St. John's
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
-
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.