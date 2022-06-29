What’s happening Canada Day long weekend in Windsor-Essex
Canada Day activities are back and bigger than ever in Windsor-Essex on July 1, 2022 as the country celebrates it’s 155 birthday.
PARADES
There are several Canada Day parades across the region, including including Amherstburg, Lakeshore, and Windsor. Residents can wear their red and white, stroll the streets, see the floats and hear the sounds.
WINDSOR
The City of Windsor has a whole slate of events, including Hiram Walker’s 206th Birthday celebration, featuring a two-day festival, sculpture unveiling and exhibition, July 1 and 2, 2022.
Museum Windsor
The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1, 2022. In honour of Canada Day, we offer free admission to both sites on July 1 and fun Canada Day themed crafts. Stop by and check out our new exhibition Windsor Hand Made, which features local artwork made from common work gloves. In addition, this is one of your last chances to see the COVID-19 Community Quilt before the artifact returns to storage on July 4.
Summer Fest
Windsor Summer Fest takes place on Windsor's downtown riverfront unitl July 1. Don't miss the World's Finest Shows Midway, Tug Boat Race,Kidz Zone.
AMHERSTBURG
Canada Day in Amherstburg is a fun-filled day for the entire family.
THe Municipal Mighty Machines will be all around Toddy Jones Park for the kiddies to explore, a community mural legacy project will be set up for all to participate. Super Heroes will be roaming the park along with a mind blowing Magician, free cupcakes, sports and Food Trucks ready to serve you. All this will be around Amherstburg’s amazing (newly updated) splash pad.
Stay for the concert by The Buck Twenty Band in King’s Navy Yard park with the famous finale of Fireworks along the Detroit River. Fort Malden NHS will also be open at 8:00pm for overflow fireworks viewing.
*Please note there will be road closures this day to accommodate the crowds, activities and 5k race. A full list of activities is online.
LAKESHORE
Residents and visitors invited to a full day of family-friendly fun at Millen Park.
The Municipality of Lakeshore's Canada Day celebrations return to Millen Park (1925 South Middle Road) after a two-year pause. The event, which is hosted by Lakeshore’s Canada Day committee in partnership with several community organizations, will kick off with a parade on Friday, July 1 at 3 p.m.
The day begins with a Canada Day Parade at 3:00 PM starting at Woodslee United Church. The parade will head north on Belle River Road (County Road 27), then turn east onto South Middle Road, finishing at the Libro Community Centre and Millen Park.
At 5 p.m., festivities will continue with the Canada Day flag raising followed by the official dedication ceremony of the Joe Croson Pavilion. Richard Joseph (Joe) Croson was a pioneer in helping secure the land and funding for Millen Park. His efforts and contributions helped pave the way for recreation within the community.
The festivities will continue with family activities starting at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a horse show, face painting, vendors, displays and demonstrations from local groups, and more! At 7:30 p.m., the Johnny Cash Tribute Band “Paying Cash” will hit the stage with musical entertainment. Food sales and drink vendors will also be available throughout the event.
Canada Day will finish with a bang with a fireworks show starting at 9:50 p.m.
LEAMINGTON
The Municipality of Leamington will host a free Canada Day celebration including two evening concerts produced by The Bank Theatre and a fireworks show at the waterfront.
On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM, Leamington’s SUNSET® Amphitheatre will set the stage for musical acts Leave Those Kids alone followed by Mary Newland & The Blue Bayou Band at 8:30 PM.
Mary Newland and The Blue Bayou Band revisit popular songs from one of music’s greatest eras. The Blue Bayou Band was created to pay tribute to songs definitive of an era that produced some of the most prolific and beloved singers and songwriters we know today. Founded by Mary Newland and Richard Baker, they are joined by five local musicians to keep this great music alive.
Leave Those Kids Alone features five talented teenagers (including a pre-teen!) playing note-for-note renditions of classic rock favourites.
Following the concerts, a fireworks show will be launched from a barge on Lake Erie beginning at approximately 10:00 PM.
All are welcome to attend this free, un-ticketed outdoor event. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and set up on the lawn for the show.
TECUMSEH
Join Tecumseh Community and Recreation Services at Lakewood Park South on July 1st from 1-4pm to celebrate Canada Day. The free event will feature family-friendly activities to enjoy including an awesome line up of live entertainment.
There will also be dancing, skipping, cheerleading, balloon tying, a dog show, music, and more! Ride your bike to the event and take advantage of the Bike Valet service on site.
