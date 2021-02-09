WINDSOR, ONT. -- The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex expects the region to move to the ‘Red-Control’ zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework next week when the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the indicators for Windsor-Essex point towards the red level, which has fewer restrictions than the most restricted tier - ‘Grey-Lockdown’. Under red zone rules, indoor dining, gyms and salons can reopen with restrictions and capacity limits.

“Based on that framework the case rates are already suggesting that we are in still in the high red zone and we are nowhere close to the yellow or green zone,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed expects the provincial government to announce which level the region is moving to by this Friday. The changes would take effect on Tuesday, Feb. 16, when the stay-at-home order for Windsor-Essex expires.

“They typically make the announcements on Fridays, so I’m guessing that would continue,” says Ahmed. “By Thursday, early Friday we typically share the data with them and they will have the most up-to-date data.”

The province looks at several factors, including weekly case rate, per cent positivity, case doubling rate, outbreaks and ICU capacity.

WECHU says Windsor’s case rate per 100,000 people is between 50 and 60, the percent positivity rate was at 4.5 per cent on Friday and there are currently 10 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Ahmed said the stats line up with the red tier of the province’s five-level system.

So if the region does move to red next Tuesday, what changes?

Based on the province's COVID-19 response framework, this is what is allowed in the red zone:

Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies

Limits for all organized public events and social gatherings:

5 people indoors

25 people outdoors

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling):

30% capacity of the room indoors

100 people outdoors

________________________________________

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained:

10 patrons seated indoors

Outdoor dining, take out, drive through, and delivery permitted, including alcohol

No buffet style service

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metres minimum or impermeable barrier required between tables

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Personal protective equipment, including eye protection required when is a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Dancing, singing and the live performance of music is prohibited

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Night clubs and strip clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

________________________________________

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Maintain 2 metres physical distancing at all times

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres in areas where there are weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained

10 people in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines

10 people in all indoor classes or

25 people in outdoor classes

No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian

Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage)

Activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within 2 metres of each other are not permitted; no contact permitted for team or individual sports

Exemptions for high performance athletes and parasport

Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaging in a sport

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible; measures to prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

________________________________________

Meeting and event spaces

Capacity limit for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained:

10 people indoors or

25 people outdoors

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

________________________________________

Retail

New for Red-Control as of February 2021:

Capacity limits of 75% for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies

Capacity limits of 50% for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres

Stores must post capacity limit publicly

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19covid 19 symptoms)

This does not apply to indoor malls, which will have to do screening in accordance with instructions by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Stores within the malls subject to appropriate retail measures

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance required inside and outside; face covering also required while in line

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

For malls:

Maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors in mall food court is 10

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

________________________________________

Personal care services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed

Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

________________________________________

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Capacity limit for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors

Table games are prohibited

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

________________________________________

Cinemas

Closed, except for:

drive-in cinemas

rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event, with restrictions, which include:

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

________________________________________

Performing arts facilities