

CTV Windsor





The WFCU Credit Union has unveiled their new community engagement program.

The program, called Inspire, combines existing WFCU Credit Union community investment initiatives, with new signature events including the WFCU Credit Union Scripps Regional Spelling Bee, a Speaker Series, Easter Egg Drop, Community Movie Nights, and the Detroit Lions Financial Literacy Program.

It aims to provide engaging, entertaining and educational opportunities for people to come together as a community, and further expand WFCU Credit Union’s community outreach.

“We have always been committed to helping positively shape the communities we serve,” said Eddie Francis, president and Chief Executive Office, WFCU Credit Union. “With the introduction of Inspire, we will look at new partnerships and community inspired events that will lead to new and exciting opportunities for our Members and for the betterment of the communities we serve.”

The WFCU Credit Union Scripps Regional Spelling Bee will be the first of the new signature events to launch.

It is intended to give area youth in grades 4 to 8 the opportunity to win the chance to represent the communities of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals being held in Washington, DC in May, 2019.

In order for students to compete in the WFCU Credit Union Regional Scripps Spelling Bee, schools, teachers or parents must enroll their students with the Scripps National Spelling Bee at www.wfcu.ca by Dec. 16, 2018.

The WFCU Credit Union Speaker Series, which will launch in the spring of 2019, will host renowned personalities who will share unique experiences and perspectives on a variety of topics including entertainment, politics, environment, business and the arts.

The Easter Egg Drop, scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2019, will showcase 25,000 Easter eggs being dropped from a helicopter for children to collect. This event, is the first of its kind in Windsor-Essex County, and will be an annual event for children ten and under.

Free community movie nights will also be hosted by WFCU Credit Union throughout the spring and summer of 2019. These evenings will bring communities together to enjoy family-friendly movies shown on big screens in various parks and community centres throughout the region.

Through their partnership with the Detroit Lions, WFCU Credit Union will emphasize financial literacy, with the introduction of the Detroit Lions Financial Literacy Program.

Exclusive school assemblies, with appearances by Roary and hosted by the Detroit Lions Football Education Division, will give youth in the Windsor-Essex community an opportunity to participate in discussions focused on financial literacy, leadership and anti-bullying.

“By investing in our region, and providing unique opportunities that spark excitement across various ages, demographics and interests, we create more opportunities to engage with our members and non-members and have a greater impact on the overall community,” says Francis.

He adds yhat the newly announced signature events are great additions WFCU Credit Union’s existing community initiatives including their scholarship programs and youth team sponsorships.