The families of the victims of Elizabeth Wettlaufer have learned that the serial killer ex-nurse has been moved to a psychiatric facility in Montreal.

The hospital has no prison bars, and has a wing with 15 beds designated for women serving federal sentences. Reports say that women stay from a few weeks to a few months.

Patients have access to internet, as well as music programs, art, theatre, sports and other leisure activities.

In June 2017 Wettlaufer was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years after pleading guilty to eight counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.