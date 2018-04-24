

Chatham-Kent OPP say westbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened after a transport collision.

Police say a transport and a minivan collided on the 401 near Highway 40 on Tuesday.

Investigation revealed an eastbound tractor trailer had a front tire blow out causing it to collide with a passing vehicle.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles crossed through the centre median and came to rest blocking both westbound lanes of the highway.

Police say a Chatham-Kent OPP officer saw the collision and was able to stop westbound traffic from being involved in a head on collision.

Minor injuries were reported.

The road reopened a few hours after the crash.