Westbound lanes of Highway 401 reopen after transport crash
Police say a transport and a minivan collided on Highway 401 near Highway 40 on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 2:52PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 4:04PM EDT
Chatham-Kent OPP say westbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened after a transport collision.
Police say a transport and a minivan collided on the 401 near Highway 40 on Tuesday.
Investigation revealed an eastbound tractor trailer had a front tire blow out causing it to collide with a passing vehicle.
As a result of the collision, both vehicles crossed through the centre median and came to rest blocking both westbound lanes of the highway.
Police say a Chatham-Kent OPP officer saw the collision and was able to stop westbound traffic from being involved in a head on collision.
Minor injuries were reported.
The road reopened a few hours after the crash.