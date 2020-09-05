WINDSOR, ONT -- It has been confirmed by CK Public Health that mosquitos that were collected from a trap in North Chatham have been tested positive for the West Nile Virus for the first time this season.

While in rare cases, infected individuals can experience sever illness which can include still neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, lack of co-ordination, or paralysis, most either show flu-like or no symptoms at all, health officials say.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

It is recommended that anyone dealing with severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

To protect yourself, it is suggested to:

Wear light coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks

Use insect repellent containing DEET

Stay indoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitos are most active

Make sure doors and screens are free of holes

Eliminate standing water to prevent breeding.

For more information on the West Nile Virus, visit the Government of Canada's website.