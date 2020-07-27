Advertisement
Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Windsor-Essex
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Through routine monitoring for West Nile Virus two positive mosquito pools were found in Windsor-Essex, health unit says.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit said Monday this is the first confirmed signs of the virus in the community.
“Windsor and Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes,” medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said in a news release Monday. “This is a good reminder for everyone to remove any standing water and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.”
According to WECHU there are certain types of mosquitos that spread the virus which can potentially cause a serious infection to humans. So far no human cases of West Nile have been identified in Windsor-Essex, but the positive pools show the virus does exist in the community.
The health unit issued the following tips to help protect against mosquito bites:
- Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.
- Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Remove any standing water in places such as bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes and gutters around your property.
- Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.