WINDSOR, ONT. -- Through routine monitoring for West Nile Virus two positive mosquito pools were found in Windsor-Essex, health unit says.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit said Monday this is the first confirmed signs of the virus in the community.

“Windsor and Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes,” medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said in a news release Monday. “This is a good reminder for everyone to remove any standing water and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.”

According to WECHU there are certain types of mosquitos that spread the virus which can potentially cause a serious infection to humans. So far no human cases of West Nile have been identified in Windsor-Essex, but the positive pools show the virus does exist in the community.

The health unit issued the following tips to help protect against mosquito bites: