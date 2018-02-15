

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Elias convenience near downtown Windsor.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the corner of Dufferin Place and Shepherd Street East.

Windsor police const. Andrew Drouillard tells CTV News the investigation is in the very early stages – but police are seeking a lone male suspect in the incident.

The store has been the site of a number of robberies dating back to 2015, including an armed robbery in May, 2017 where suspects entered the store with a hangun and a knife.

