Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment for April 8 – 10

A look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex entertainment for April 8 – 10.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 6:30 PM

Cost: $20

Here’s your chance to watch some of your favourite nhl all-stars as they play with our top fundraisers.

Adam Graves, Marty McSorley, Paul Coffey, Tim Taylor, Mike Krushelnyski, Al Iafrate, Larry Murphy, Marty Turco, Todd Warriner, Darren Banks, Micheal Leighton & Rob DiMaio

VENUE: VOLLMER CULTURE AND RECREATION COMPLEX

2121 Laurier Parkway

Lasalle, ON Canada

Phone: 519-969-7771

FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 6:30 PM TO 8:00 PM

Cost: $75

In this hands on workshop, you’ll sip fresh spring cocktails while learning to turn your dozen cupcakes into a floral works of art! Mara, owner of Joyful Hostess is mixing up the season’s freshest cocktail recipes and her no fail icing techniques. She’s even spilling her best tips to help make you a more confident host. You’ll go home with a dozen decorated cupcakes that look like beautiful spring flowers. Grab a friend and get ready for a fun night out with cupcakes and cocktails! Space is limited to 12 guests.

VENUE: TIMBER AND PLUMB KITCHENS AND CABINETRY

5640 Wyandotte St. E

FRIDAY, APRIL 8 TO SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Cost: 20+

Brighton Beach Memoirs is the autobiographical story of Neil Simon’s youth in Brighton Beach New Jersey. It tells the comical tale of Eugene Jerome and his family as he experiences puberty, his search for identity and the family’s new living arrangements with his Aunt and two cousins moving in. Each member of the household experiences their own tragicomic struggle to make their dreams a reality.

VENUE: THE BANK THEATRE

10 Erie St S

Leamington, ON N8H 3A7 Canada

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Cost: General Admission: $5 per ticket

10:00 am and 11:30 am

Helaine Becker’s The Pirate Queen is a story of the most powerful pirate in history, Zhen Yi Sao, who rose from poverty in Guangzhou, China in the early 1700s. At the peak of her reign, she commanded 1,800 ships and 70,000 men. Join the WSO as we re-tell this powerful tale through music.

Daniel Wiley, conductor

Jan Radford, co-host

VENUE: THE CAPITOL THEATRE

121 University Ave

Windsor, ON Canada

SATURDAY, APRIL 9 TO SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Saturdays: 1pm & 3pm

Sundays: 2pm

Experience an exclusive behind the scenes tour and tasting at the first Premium Craft Distillery in Essex County. Guests will learn about the art and science of the distilling process for Whisky, Vodka and Gin and sample the most popular flavours in our spirits lineup.

VENUE: WOLFHEAD DISTILLERY

7781 Howard Ave

Amherstburg, Ontario N0R1J0

Phone: 519-726-1111

SATURDAY, APRIL 9, 12:00 PM TO 3:00 PM

Cost: Free with Admission

Join Conservator in Residence, Spencer Montcalm for a series of programs in the third floor gallery.

Art Conservators do a condition assessment to learn about the materials and construction of a work of art. Conservation issues can be identified during this process. A conservation treatment plan to remedy these issues can then be prepared. These plans include all treatment steps, a cost estimate, and a treatment timeline. Conservation treatment can begin after approval by the legal custodian of the artwork.

Join Spencer in the gallery space as he assesses these featured artworks:

Isabel McLaughlin’s Nipissing Mine, Cobalt, Ontario

Roland Brener’s Mini Monster House (variations 1, 2, and 3)

James Kerr-Lawson’s Boston, Lincolnshire

Susan Gold’s The Specimens

VENUE: ART GALLERY OF WINDSOR

SUNDAY, APRIL 10, 10:00 AM TO 4:00 PM

Cost: $15

Please join us for our full family Easter event this Sunday, April 10th!

No registration required. $15 per family at the door upon entry.

Your children will get a chance to participate in various craft activities, a colouring contest, cookie decorating station and will also meet the Easter Bunny and receive a professional photograph to take home!

VENUE: AVERAGE JOE’S SPORTS BAR