Weekend crash claims life of Windsor driver
Published Sunday, December 1, 2019 10:28AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 2, 2019 6:30AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP on Highway 401 on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- A Windsor woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision Sunday in Chatham-Kent.
Police say a vehicle travelling west on Highway 401 at Chatham left the road and came to rest along a tree line on the north side of the highway about 1 a.m.
The 37-year-old lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The west lanes of Highway 401 were closed for about seven hours for the investigation.
The highway has since reopened.