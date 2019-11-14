Chatham woman identified in fatal Lakeshore crash
A 53-year-ol Chatham woman died after her car crashed on Tecumseh Road in Lakeshore on Nov. 13, 2019. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 1:16PM EST
The Ontario Provincial Police has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Lakeshore.
OPP report Brenda King, 53, of Chatham died after her car left the roadway and landed in a ditch at the corner of Tecumseh Road and Lighthouse Road overnight on Nov. 12.
The car was submersed in the water-filled ditch before emergency crews could respond.
A passerby called police after spotting the vehicle in the ditch at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 12.