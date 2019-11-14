

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Provincial Police has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Lakeshore.

OPP report Brenda King, 53, of Chatham died after her car left the roadway and landed in a ditch at the corner of Tecumseh Road and Lighthouse Road overnight on Nov. 12.

The car was submersed in the water-filled ditch before emergency crews could respond.

A passerby called police after spotting the vehicle in the ditch at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 12.