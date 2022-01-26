WECHU reports one new COVID-19 death, 114 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional death, 202 new high risk COVID-19 cases and 114 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

One man in his 100s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 539 people.

There are 2,268 active high risk cases in the region.

WECHU says high risk cases refer to those eligible for PCR testing in accordance with Ontario's current testing guidance. Here’s a complete list of those eligible.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says 114 people are in hospital with the virus Wednesday, including 16 in the ICU. That’s a decrease from 127 on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 78 people with COVID in hospital on Tuesday. WRH says 48 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 26 are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 21 are unvaccinated. There are 13 COVID patients in the ICU – nine are being primarily treated for the virus. Eight are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Wednesday, there are 15 patients with COVID in hospital. Eleven patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Nine COVID patients are unvaccinated and two are unvaccinated.

In-patients at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Tuesday with confirmed COVID-19 are: 18 fully vaccinated and one unvaccinated.

85 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

27 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

11 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

31 Community Outbreaks

16 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

351,786 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

85.2% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

332,257 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

80.5% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

173,197 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

49.6% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster.

