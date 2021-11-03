WECHU ready to ramp up administering COVID-19 booster shots

Windsor, Ont. -

Preparations are well underway by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to rollout more COVID-19 booster shots to eligible residents.

The Ontario government announced Wednesday it is expanding eligibility for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to additional groups of high-risk individuals starting Nov. 6, 2021, providing an extra layer of protection against the Delta variant. Over the coming months, the province said it is also prepared to gradually roll out booster doses to all Ontarians aged 12 and over.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis said they are ready since the government asked all public health units in the fall to create a plan for third dose vaccinations.

“We have a very good plan in Windsor-Essex I believe. We’ve got great partners with our hospitals,” said Dupuis.

Dupuis said the vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall will help with increased demand.

“We’ve continued our mass vaccination site, so that’ll certainly be a big part of our rollout plan. We have a lot of capacity within that clinic, and we feel confident we’re ready to go,” she said.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) expanded eligibility for booster shots last week.

Based on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and in alignment with NACI’s recent recommendation, the province will begin offering booster doses to the following vulnerable populations if at least six months have passed since their last dose:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier);

Health care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers);

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine); and

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

Moore said booster doses are being offered to these groups based on evidence of gradual waning immunity six months after receiving their second dose and a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Dupuis said residents should be familiar with the appointment booking system, since it was also used for the first and second doses.

“We’ll use our online booking system, as we have in the past,” she said. “Those that have already received a vaccination will be familiar with the process. We do have our booking call centre as well. The number hasn’t changed, and individuals can call if they need greater assistance.”

WECHU reports 5,218 residents have received a third dose/booster shot of a vaccine to date.