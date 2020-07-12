WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed six new cases over Saturday.

All six cases reported are from the agri-farm sector.

WECHU is reporting 1800 confirmed cases as of Sunday, including 1185 resolved cases.

To date, three COVID-19 outbreaks remain in Long-Term Care Home and Retirement Homes in Windsor-Essex.

There are currently six workplaces that have two or more cases.

As of Sunday, WECHU is reporting 68 deaths.

In Ontario, there are 129 new COVID-19 cases as the downward trend continues in the province.

"There have been 107,347 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,773 deaths. 66% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 3,183,516 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive," said Dr. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Sunday.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 36,723.