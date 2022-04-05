WECHU announces return of in-person food handler certification examinations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says in-person food handler certification examinations will return this month.
The first exams will start Wednesday, April 20.
“These examination opportunities will support individuals seeking employment and those currently employed in the food service sector in obtaining their food handler certification,” states a news release from WECHU.
There are three in-person exam days scheduled to be held in Windsor that can safely accommodate up to 40 people per day.
Those interested in becoming certified food handlers can complete the health unit’s free seven-hour online course, which must then be followed by achieving a passing grade on an in-person proctored exam to receive their certification.
Since 2018, the province of Ontario requires that at least one Certified Food Handler is present during every hour in which a food premises is operating. These types of premises include restaurants, grocery store hot deli counters, institutional kitchens, special event food vendors, community centres, schools, churches and special events.
For information on how to access the free online course, upcoming exam dates and registration, please visit the Health Unit’s Food Handler Course information page. There are limited spots available, so early registration is encouraged.
