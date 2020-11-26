WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two cohorts have been dismissed from Holy Names Catholic High School due to a positive COVID-19 case, the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board confirms.

The WECDSB website is reporting one positive case in a student at the South Windsor school.

Stephen Fields, communications coordinator with the Catholic board, says they learned of the confirmed case Thursday morning and have notified the affected students that they are not to attend school Friday.

“A nurse from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit was at the school this morning to provide information and support to students and their parents as they were being dismissed,” Fields said in an email.

The WECDSB has been working with the health unit to provide lists of staff and students who have been directly affected. The health unit is contacting any individuals who may have been affected and will give them directions to follow.

A voice message has been sent to the entire school community to let parents know if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children can attend school as usual. Follow up letters will also be sent home.

“We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children,” the email says.

WECDSB is advising parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider if they are ill.