Student at LaSalle Public School tests positive for COVID-19: GECDSB
Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle Public School has a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Greater Essex County District School Board.
The GECDSB website is reporting one positive case in a student at the school on Mayfair Avenue.
As per COVID-19 protocol, impacted staff and students at the school have been notified and are following directions of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The school remains open.
The Windsor-Essex public board has reported 66 confirmed cases since schools reopened in March, including 43 cases in an outbreak at Frank W. Begley Elementary School. The school is closed.