Weather watches, warnings and alerts come down for the region

WINDSOR
    Rain has moved into southern Ontario overnight and will taper off late this morning or early this afternoon.

    The rain may fall heavily at times with anywhere from 15-25 mm in some areas with ponding in poorly drained areas.

    According to Environment Canada, the frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

    Temperatures remain a few degrees above the average high for this time of year of -1 C and the low of -8 C.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. High plus 5

    Friday Night: Cloudy with 40 perc ent chance of rain or drizzle. Low plus 3.

    Saturday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle in the morning. High plus 5.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of snow or rain. High plus 4.

    Monday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

    Wednesay: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

