    • Missing 41-year-old woman located

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023.
    Windsor police have located a missing 41-year-old woman.

    Police posted earlier Tuesday that she was last seen on May 12, at 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Tecumseh Road East.

    CTV News has removed her photo and description.

    Police thank the public for their assistance,

