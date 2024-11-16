WPS seeking surveillance footage of black sedan and another vehicle in October incident

Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit has put out a call for public assistance in an investigation involving two vehicles.

On October 18, between 5:00 p.m., and 5:15 p.m., in the area of Wyandotte Street East and George Avenue, an ‘interaction’ between a black sedan and another unidentified vehicle took place.

Police have not indicated the nature of the interaction.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to review dashcam and surveillance footage for anything that may assist in the investigation.