WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Weapons, drugs and cash seized in west Windsor

    Items seized as part of a Windsor police investigation on Jan. 10, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Items seized as part of a Windsor police investigation on Jan. 10, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)

    A loaded shotgun and drugs have been seized by Windsor police as part of an investigation on Wednesday.

    Around 4:30 p.m., police used a warrant at a motel in the 3600 block of Sandwich St. near Prince Road.

    During their search, officers located and seized a loaded 12GA shotgun, a .22 caliber air rifle, and bear spray. They also recovered $1,135 in Canadian currency, 4.1 grams of crack cocaine, and 15.6 grams of fentanyl.

    A 49 year old, 35 year old and 37 year old are all charged.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News