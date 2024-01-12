Weapons, drugs and cash seized in west Windsor

A loaded shotgun and drugs have been seized by Windsor police as part of an investigation on Wednesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., police used a warrant at a motel in the 3600 block of Sandwich St. near Prince Road.

During their search, officers located and seized a loaded 12GA shotgun, a .22 caliber air rifle, and bear spray. They also recovered $1,135 in Canadian currency, 4.1 grams of crack cocaine, and 15.6 grams of fentanyl.

A 49 year old, 35 year old and 37 year old are all charged.