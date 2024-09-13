Weapons charges laid in Leamington

Leamington OPP have charged two people after an officer saw a suspicious vehicle idling.

On Wednesday around 12:06 a.m., an officer saw a suspicious vehicle idling on Russel Street in Leamington. OPP said two people were seen sleeping inside.

The officer approached the vehicle and allegedly saw open alcohol and tried to wake the people inside.

The occupants were arrested and police seized a firearm, a quantity of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, several knives and other offence-related property.

A 46-year-old woman of Kingsville and a 36-year-old man of Kingsville are facing several drug, weapon and alcohol related charges.