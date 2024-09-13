WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Weapons charges laid in Leamington

    Items seized by OPP on Sept. 11. (Source: OPP West Region) Items seized by OPP on Sept. 11. (Source: OPP West Region)
    Share

    Leamington OPP have charged two people after an officer saw a suspicious vehicle idling.

    On Wednesday around 12:06 a.m., an officer saw a suspicious vehicle idling on Russel Street in Leamington. OPP said two people were seen sleeping inside.

    The officer approached the vehicle and allegedly saw open alcohol and tried to wake the people inside.

    The occupants were arrested and police seized a firearm, a quantity of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, several knives and other offence-related property.

    A 46-year-old woman of Kingsville and a 36-year-old man of Kingsville are facing several drug, weapon and alcohol related charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News