'We want to make sure they are supported': charity helps kids get into sports programs

For 15 years The Assist: Putting Kids In Sports program has been helping kids get into baseball, hockey, soccer and other sports.

“Sadly there are kids in our community that don’t get that opportunity,” said Steve Fields, communications coordinator. “That’s unfair and we want to make sure they are supported.”

The federally registered charity has fundraised money and is looking for kids to help.

“We’re hoping that people will reach out to us, that they know we are here, that we have the resources to help them,” Fields said.

Assist has been helping put kids in baseball through Windsor West Little League for years.

“They’re paying up to $120 per kid to play ball,” said league president Yvette Temple “Anywhere from 30-50 kids so that’s a lot of kids that can play ball now because of them.”

They can help families cover a portion of the registration fee to join the sports association of their choice.

Kids can register for assistance by logging on to the organization's website.