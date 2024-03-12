'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfront
The Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area.
A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.
Despite the current restriction against bicycles on the promenade, municipal officials suggest some individuals still ride their bikes in the area which is leading to an intermingling of cyclists and pedestrians.
“We're happy about it,” said long-time Leamington resident Debra Parker. “Because there's been the odd time when we've been almost hit by a bike!”
“We walk down here every day, so I love everything that they do down here,” Parker continued. “As long as they stay on their side and we stay on ours, everything's going to be good.”
In a release, the municipality said recognizing the need to create a more harmonious and accessible environment for all will provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for pedestrians, cyclists, and individuals with disabilities.
Leamington, Ont.'s waterfront is seen on March 12, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
“Sounds good,” said Leamington resident Kathy Epp. “There's a lot of bikes that come and go and they're not really allowed, but just a few. So this is good.”
“Maybe I'll get a bike!” Epp exclaimed.
To facilitate the project, the municipality has initiated the removal of the tips of some of the gardens on the promenade.
Work is expected to continue over the next few weeks and will only affect a minor portion of the gardens, with approximately 85 per cent remaining intact, preserving the natural beauty of the waterfront.
The new bike path is anticipated to be completed in late spring or early summer, just in time for residents and visitors to enjoy the warmer weather and the enhanced waterfront experience.
Leamington, Ont.'s waterfront is seen on March 12, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)“We recognize the value of our waterfront as a key asset for both residents and visitors alike,” said Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald.
MacDonald added, “Introducing a new dedicated bike path along our promenade significantly boosts both safety and accessibility, while also elevating the experience for everyone who visits. I am happy to see this project come to life, as it represents another step toward realizing our vision for a vibrant, accessible waterfront that everyone can enjoy.”
For more details about the Waterfront Destination Master Plan and on going projects, you can visit the Municipality of Leamington website.
