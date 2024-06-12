WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run

    Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.

    “It was around eight o'clock in the evening and he was struck from behind by a grey coloured Chrysler 300 by a driver who left the scene,” lawyer Greg Monforton told CTV News Wednesday.

    Monforton has been hired to collect evidence to support a potential lawsuit for the injuries and lost wages suffered by Jaber.

    Monforton says Jaber has a head injury that, while not life threatening, is going to require rehabilitation for recovery.

    “His recollection is that he was just about to get onto the sidewalk when he was struck, that he was on the street,” Monforton said. “He (Jaber) was rendered unconscious for a short period of time.”

    Monforton said the collision occurred on Parent Avenue just south of Chatham Street.

    “Drivers should always be in a position to stop to avoid hitting a pedestrian. I mean, it is really that simple,” he said.

    According to Windsor police, Jaber and the driver got into “a heated argument” just before the collision.

    “Subsequently, the motorist turned his vehicle around and struck the victim before fleeing the scene,” the WPS release reads.

    “He (Jaber) doesn't recall that happening but that is another reason you know, why we want to find out as much as we can,” Monforton said.

    “With the passage of time memories fade, people move, papers get lost, videos get erased,” Monforton said. “So the sooner the better really.”

    Police say the driver turned themselves into police later in the evening on May 20.

    Mohamed Abdelsalam, 25, has been charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.

