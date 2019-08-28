

CTV Windsor





Front Road in the LaSalle is getting watermain work.

Repairs will stretch 4.5-kilometres from Gary Avenue to Malden Road.

Manager of engineering Jonathan Osborne tells AM800’s Rob Hindi the town received nine bids for the project, with J.J. Lepera coming in with the lowest tender.

The $3-million project will take six months to complete.

It's for replacement of an existing watermain.

They'll be utilizing one-lane of traffic to do the work, so traffic will remain open one-lane in each direction on Front Road.

