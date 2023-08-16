Warrant issued for suspect accused of identity fraud

Windsor police have issued a warrant and released the name of a suspect wanted in an identity fraud investigation.

In July, members of our Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation into a report of identity fraud and stolen property. Through investigation, officers say they learned that a female suspect made multiple credit applications in the victim’s name, causing financial hardship and credit issues.

Thanks to tips provided by the community, police say the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Ava Papadopulos. Suspect wanted in connection to a fraud and identity theft investigation in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

Papadopulos is wanted for the following:

Fraud under $5,000

Personation with intent to gain an advantage

Obtaining identity information for a fraudulent offence

Obtaining credit by fraud

Using a credit card obtained by crime

Thanks to all who submitted the information that helped us to identify this suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.