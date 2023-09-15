Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
WARNING: GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING CONTENT THROUGHOUT
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
Veltman is charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
The jury has already heard evidence Veltman admits he struck and killed members of the Afzaal family on June 6, 2021.
Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son was “seriously” injured but survived.
“I’m gonna be honest about what I did,” he told Detective Micah Bourdeau. “I want the world to know why I did what I did.”
Over the course of more than two hours, Veltman refuses upwards of eight offers to speak with a lawyer. Court heard he had previously talked to a lawyer before the police interview.
He told the detective his story started when he was 18 and started to get “interested in politics”, specifically the 2016 election of Donald Trump.
“I went straight down the rabbit hole,” he said.
Veltman believed “the media” were “dishonest” in not properly reporting on “Muslim on white crime.”
“Often, they won’t report it as a hate crime. They just report it as murder,” he told Det. Bourdeau.
He even said he tried to avoid content about this because it “filled me with such rage” but also noted it was the height of the pandemic. He was home alone with nothing to do, nowhere to go and no one to talk to.
Approximately two months before the attack, he started planning and “researching”.
“I’ll bring attention to it with brutal violence,” he told Det. Bourdeau. “I’m gonna commit a terrorist act.”
On June 6, Veltman told the police he didn’t feel well and was “coming down” from consuming magic mushrooms (psilocybin) the day before.
He said that Sunday was a “normal” day, he went to work and while returning home he noticed a family of Muslims walking down the street.
“I was ready to throw my life away for what I considered to be the greater good,” he told police.
He went home, wrestled with his “self worth”, searched more online about “Muslim on white” crimes and then told police “I just snapped. I’m done.”
He told police after hesitating in the parking lot of his apartment building, he started driving around London at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 6.
“I forced myself to do it pretty much,” he said.
He told police he pulled over somewhere in the city and put on a bulletproof vest and helmet; “in case the cops start shooting”.
He continued driving towards Hyde Park Road.
“I was very blank, like just pedal to the metal,” he said. “It was such a blur.”
Here is an exchange specific to the collision:
Police: “Who were the people?”
Veltman: “I don’t know.”
P: ”Why did you kill them?
V: “Because they were Muslims.”
P: “How did you know they were Muslims?”
V: “Because of their clothing.”
Veltman told police he had intended to go on a “rampage” that day but after the attack he thought “I’m gonna surrender. I’m not gonna go on a rampage. This is enough.”
He describes his actions as “very, very distasteful” and said “I’m still pretty shaken up by what I did,” and “It was very damaging to my soul.”
“This was politically motivated. 100 per cent.” He told police. “I admit it was terrorism.”
Justice Renee Pomerance reminded the jury an admission of terrorism doesn’t necessarily mean he’s guilty of the legal definition of terrorism and she asked them to put their emotional response aside while considering the facts in the case.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 7 — Crown to continue case
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Kitchener
-
UW stabbing suspect makes brief appearance at Kitchener courthouse
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo made a brief appearance at the Kitchener courthouse Friday morning.
-
Crash near Laurier closes Waterloo intersection
Waterloo regional police say delays can be expected in Waterloo following a collision.
-
Ministry of Labour investigating fatal workplace incident in Perth County
A 53-year-old has died following a workplace incident in Perth County.
London
-
Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
-
'I couldn’t believe all the zeroes I was seeing': London, Ont. woman wins $1-million
A London woman has big plans for her and her family's future after winning a Lotto Max prize worth $1-million last month.
-
Increasing ER closures worry Grey-Bruce residents
Summer vacations are all but over, but the hospital emergency room closures in Grey and Bruce County are on the rise.
Barrie
-
Attempted abduction of two girls in New Tecumseth under investigation
A 45-year-old man faces charges after allegedly attempting to abduct two girls in New Tecumseth.
-
Barrie Advance print edition ending after 3 decades as Metroland Media shifts to digital
Residents will no longer be able to enjoy their morning coffee while flipping through their Barrie Advance newspaper after its parent company, Metroland Media Group, announced cutbacks as it moves to a digital-only model.
-
Penetanguishene brothers who survived building collapse say there were early signs of trouble with structure
Lenny and Robin Beecroft say they are lucky to be alive after their Penetanguishene apartment building collapsed while they were sleeping, instantly turning the brothers' lives upside down and leaving them homeless with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Northern Ontario
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
Parry Sound police arrest Toronto suspects after gunshots fired on open water
West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people after police received reports of several gunshots being fired over the waters of Georgian Bay on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after plane stolen, crashes at Rockcliffe Airport
A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a privately owned plane stolen at the Rockcliffe Airport crashed and struck two parked planes, according to Ottawa police.
Toronto
-
Toronto poised to pilot parking machine removal as more users turn to app
The City of Toronto is reviewing whether it is worth keeping its 2,700 on-street parking metres as drivers increasingly turn to the mobile app to process their payments.
-
'People just feel squeezed': Toronto councillor says building more dog parks could help reduce off-leash incidents
As Toronto sees an uptick in off-leash dog incidents, a Toronto councillor says the problem could be mitigated if the city adopts a strategy to create more dog parks.
-
Family loses $7K Europe trip due to passport issues
A Canadian family was 'devastated' to miss a trip to Europe and lose more than $7,000 last month because of a passport problem.
Montreal
-
Claude Cormier, renowned Quebec landscape architect, dies at 63
Claude Cormier, Quebec's most renowned landscape architect whose projects have revitalized public spaces across North America, has died. He was 63.
-
Three Quebecers sickened in France's botulism outbreak: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed that the three Canadians who fell ill in a botulism outbreak in France are from Quebec.
-
REM controls accessible to passengers on automated train to Montreal
The owner of Montreal's new light-rail network says it is opening an investigation after a control panel cover on one of the trains was torn off, exposing all of the controls to operate the train.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
-
Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera
A Cape Breton middle school student is speaking out after a violent incident outside her school that was caught on camera.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government website outage caused by ‘external activity’
The Manitoba government confirmed that there’s evidence to suggest that Thursday’s website outage was the result of “external activity.”
-
Homicide unit investigating after man shot at Winnipeg apartment building
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot dead at an apartment building in the city.
-
Manitoba government websites back up after outage
The Manitoba government’s websites are back up following an outage.
Calgary
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
Man missing since late August may have been victim of foul play: police
Calgary police say a man who vanished late last month may have been the victim of foul play.
-
University of Calgary student confirmed to be victim of fatal crash
The University of Calgary confirms a pedestrian who lost her life after being hit by a hatchback near the campus on Thursday was a student at the facility.
Edmonton
-
Man on drugs stabs senior 'without provocation' near Whyte Avenue: EPS
One person has been charged after a senior was stabbed near Whyte Avenue last weekend.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
These celebrities are at Edmonton Expo this weekend
The Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo is taking place at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Accused in Chinatown stabbing makes court appearance Friday
The man accused in the triple-stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend made a court appearance Friday morning in Vancouver.
-
Man who allegedly fired gun out window of ride-share vehicle in Richmond arrested, RCMP say
Mounties in Richmond say they have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun out the window of a ride-share vehicle in the city earlier this summer.
-
Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle at a crosswalk in Vancouver
Vancouver police are asking the public for help as they investigate a serious collision that has left a woman hospitalized for more than a week.