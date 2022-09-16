Warm weekend on the way for Windsor-Essex

Summer-like weather is in the forecast for Windsor-Essex this weekend.

The humidex is also back in play making temperatures feel slightly warmer than what the thermometer will say.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Friday Night: Clear. Low 16.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.