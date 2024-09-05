Amherstburg arson suspect arrested after business fire

Windsor police have charged a 31-year-old man with an arson after a fire at a business in Amherstburg.

Officers responded to a report of an active fire in the 30 block of Sandwich Street South, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Police say when they arrived, they discovered thick smoke billowing from a commercial building.

Officers found a male lying on the ground near the scene and took him to a safe location until EMS arrived.

The Amherstburg Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire.

After their investigation, officers determined that the man, who attempted to flee the scene, was responsible for setting the fire.

The suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was then arrested and charged with arson.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.