WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Amherstburg arson suspect arrested after business fire

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police have charged a 31-year-old man with an arson after a fire at a business in Amherstburg.

    Officers responded to a report of an active fire in the 30 block of Sandwich Street South, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

    Police say when they arrived, they discovered thick smoke billowing from a commercial building.

    Officers found a male lying on the ground near the scene and took him to a safe location until EMS arrived.

    The Amherstburg Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire.

    After their investigation, officers determined that the man, who attempted to flee the scene, was responsible for setting the fire.

    The suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was then arrested and charged with arson.

    No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News