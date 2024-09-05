WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Multiple charges laid in Walpole Island First Nation weapons investigation

    Lambton OPP have laid charges following a weapons investigation in Walpole Island First Nation.

    On Aug. 29, police executed a search warrant at a home on River Road.

    Officers said they seized guns, ammunition, prohibited weapons, suspected fentanyl and other “offence-related items”.

    A 60-year-old Walpole Island First Nation man has been arrested and charged with several drug and weapon related offences.

