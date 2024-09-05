Ceremonial plaque unveilled at Essex Carnegie Library

A ceremonial plaque was unveiled Thursday in the town of Essex, honouring the landmark Essex Carnegie Library building.

The facility opened on Dec. 19, 1914, funded by a donation of $6,000 from American philanthropist and businessperson, Andrew Carnegie.

Carnegie was dedicated to philanthropic pursuits throughout his life, especially focusing on education, academia, world peace and charity for those in need in society.

The library’s architect was Windsorite J. C. Pennington, who designed the library in the beaux-arts style of the era.

The institution was an academic and community fixture until 2005 when it ceased operations. Presently, it serves as the Essex and Community Historical Research Centre.

Exterior of the Essex Carnegie Library in Essex, Ont. on Sept. 5, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

The Mayor of the town of Essex, Sherry Bondy, was happy to mark the occasion with former library employees, members of the community and town officials. In addition, Mayor Bondy is pleased that the structure is not only an iconic building in Essex, but retaining its functionality.

"But now it houses a lot of historical records,” said Bondy. “So, it’s really a fitting use for the building and we hope to continue that partnership into the future."