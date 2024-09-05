Green Day’s Detroit concert takes a 'Holiday' after drone disruption

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation after a drone interrupted Green Day's concert in Detroit on Wednesday night, briefly halting the show.

The band was rushed offstage mid-song at Comerica Park after security spotted the drone overhead — initiating a brief pause in the concert.

Windsor resident James Linton, who crossed the border to see the show, said the drone appeared about 20 minutes into Green Day's set — though he noticed it before security did.

“I looked up and said, ‘Oh, that’s weird, there's a drone,’” Linton recalled. “I didn’t think much of it. I thought maybe it was part of the show, like those drone displays some concerts have.”

That changed quickly when the band members suddenly ducked and dashed offstage.

“Billie Joe dropped everything and ran,” Linton said.

At first, Linton and other fans thought it might be an elaborate stunt.

However, longtime fan Paul Coleman, who also crossed from Canada for the concert, said the truth dawned when the stadium lights flicked on.

“When they lit up the stadium, we realized, ‘Okay, this isn’t normal,’” Coleman said.

A Show Pause message at Green Day's concert in Detroit on Sept. 4, 2024 (SOURCE: James Linton).

It took about 10 minutes for a notice reading “Show pause; please standby for details” to appear on the stadium screens.

After that, the band returned to the stage and picked up right where they left off.

Unlike Linton, Coleman didn’t spot the drone and said no explanation was provided to fans during the show.

“Somebody near us mentioned a drone, but I didn’t put two and two together,” he said. “It wasn’t until after the concert that we saw the news and realized somebody had done something stupid.”

Detroit police confirmed that the person flying the drone was found outside the stadium and detained.

On Thursday, authorities referred the investigation to the FAA.

Federal law in the U.S. prohibits flying drones over stadiums with capacities of 30,000 or more within an hour of any event. Comerica Park, where the disruption occurred, seats over 41,000.

In a statement, the FAA said, "The FAA investigates all reports of potentially hazardous drone operations. Although the agency does not have criminal prosecution authority, drone operators who endanger other aircraft or people on the ground can face fines that exceed $30,000. In addition, the FAA can suspend or revoke drone operators' pilot certificates."

Green Day addressed the incident in a social media post after the show.

"Detroit! Sorry for the delay in the show tonight, Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue," the band said in the post. "DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding."