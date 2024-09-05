Nurse Police Team responds to 1,541 calls in eight months

Over the first eight months of 2024, the Nurse Police Team responded to 1,541 calls for service.

Out of those calls, they directed 360 people to the appropriate community resources, treated 114 substance-related wounds, and diverted 527 visits from hospital emergency departments.

The NPT pairs frontline police officers with nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital to deliver proactive healthcare to people struggling with substance use and related mental health challenges.

Police say the initiative steers individuals away from the criminal justice system and reduces the strain on our already overcrowded hospital emergency departments.

The NPT program is part of the Safe Streets initiative, which is a key component of the City of Windsor’s Strengthen the Core revitalization plan aimed at supporting a safer and more vibrant downtown.