WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Nurse Police Team responds to 1,541 calls in eight months

    From left to right, nurse practitioners Sean Clavette, Abbas Haidar and Yemmi Calito in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) From left to right, nurse practitioners Sean Clavette, Abbas Haidar and Yemmi Calito in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Over the first eight months of 2024, the Nurse Police Team responded to 1,541 calls for service.

    Out of those calls, they directed 360 people to the appropriate community resources, treated 114 substance-related wounds, and diverted 527 visits from hospital emergency departments.

    The NPT pairs frontline police officers with nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital to deliver proactive healthcare to people struggling with substance use and related mental health challenges.

    Police say the initiative steers individuals away from the criminal justice system and reduces the strain on our already overcrowded hospital emergency departments.

    The NPT program is part of the Safe Streets initiative, which is a key component of the City of Windsor’s Strengthen the Core revitalization plan aimed at supporting a safer and more vibrant downtown.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News