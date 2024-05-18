Warm, sunny conditions expected this holiday weekend

After cloudy conditions clear early Saturday morning, Windsor-Essex is in store for a beautiful long weekend.

Saturday’s high is forecast to reach 24 degrees, feeling more like 30 with the humidity.

Come Sunday, only sunny skies remain with a high of 28 degrees.

Victoria Day on Monday will be sunny as well and a whopping 29 degrees.

Conditions will cool down slightly thanks to expected cloud coverage during the workweek.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 30.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

Monday: Sunny. High 29.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 20.