OPP use warrant to find drugs in Lakeshore

A search warrant used in Lakeshore has led to charges for a local resident.

On Sept. 18, OPP officers and the street crime units entered a home on Heritage Garden Crescent where they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency.

A 62-year-old woman has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine and is scheduled to appear in court in October.

The investigation is ongoing.