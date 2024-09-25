WINDSOR
Windsor

    OPP use warrant to find drugs in Lakeshore

    A search warrant used in Lakeshore has led to charges for a local resident.

    On Sept. 18, OPP officers and the street crime units entered a home on Heritage Garden Crescent where they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency.

    A 62-year-old woman has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine and is scheduled to appear in court in October.

    The investigation is ongoing.

