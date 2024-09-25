WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham man wins $1 million on lottery ticket

    Clifford Manley with his winnings. (Source: OLG) Clifford Manley with his winnings. (Source: OLG)
    A Chatham man has won $1 million following a LottoMax Maxmillions draw on Aug. 16.

    Clifford Manley, who’s a retiree, has been playing the lottery for over 40 years, finally striking it big.

    “I took my ticket to the store to have it validated and when it was scanned, the lottery terminal froze,” said Manley. “I thought I had broken it! I stood in the store saying ‘oh no!” and gave my heart a pep talk: ‘Don’t you give up on me just yet!’”

    Manley continued, saying when he shared the news with his wife, she was just as shocked as he was.

    When asked how it felt, he held up his shaking hands and said, “this is how it feels. It’s amazing!”

    Manley hasn’t decided what he will do with the money.

    The winning ticket was bought at Charlie’s Variety on Keil Drive South in Chatham.

