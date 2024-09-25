Traffic stop leads to impaired charges: Police

A traffic stop has led to impaired driving and other charges in Chatham-Kent.

On Tuesday morning around 6:15, an OPP officer was notified by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system, leading to a passenger vehicle being pulled over on Grand Avenue East.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old from Oro-Medonte Township has been charged with operation while impaired, driving while under suspension, failure to notify change of address on driver’s license and failure to have an insurance card.

The driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and a vehicle impoundment has been initiated for seven days.