Wanted man arrested in sex assault case involving minor

A man wanted in a sexual assault investigation involving a minor was arrested in Brantford, Ont., and taken back to Windsor late Tuesday night.

Carlos Leon, 24, faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, failure to comply with a release order, and breach of probation.

Last week, police issued an arrest warrant for Leon. The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that a man sexually assaulted a girl under 16 years old.

Police say Leon has previous convictions for sexual offences.

