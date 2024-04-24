WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wanted man arrested in sex assault case involving minor

    Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Leon.
    A man wanted in a sexual assault investigation involving a minor was arrested in Brantford, Ont., and taken back to Windsor late Tuesday night.

    Carlos Leon, 24, faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, failure to comply with a release order, and breach of probation.

    Last week, police issued an arrest warrant for Leon. The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that a man sexually assaulted a girl under 16 years old.

    Police say Leon has previous convictions for sexual offences.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

