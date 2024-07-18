Repeat offender arrested by Windsor police

Windsor police have arrested a repeat offender for violating bail conditions.

In late May, police said a 33-year-old man was granted bail for multiple charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing from police.

Since May, police did several compliance checks on the man and found out he was violating his release conditions.

On July 16, the man was found at a home in Kingsville and is charged with five counts of failing to comply with a release order and two counts of driving while under suspension.