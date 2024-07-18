Ford to add 150 jobs, increase production at Essex Engine Plant in Windsor, Ont.
Ford Motor Company is expected to increase engine production volumes and add jobs at the Essex Engine Plant in Windsor as a result of the production volumes of Super Duty trucks in Oakville.
Ford announced Thursday it will begin production of F-Series Super Duty trucks at the Oakville Assembly Complex in summer 2026 as well as both conventional and electrified versions of the Super Duty later this decade.
The increased production also adds approximately 150 jobs at Windsor Engine Complex, which will manufacture more V8 engines for Super Duty. The plant currently employs about 930 Unifor Local 200 members.
“This investment will benefit Ford, our employees in Canada and the U.S., and especially our customers who want and need Super Duty for their lives and livelihoods. It is fully consistent with our Ford+ plan for profitable growth, as we take steps to maximize our global manufacturing footprint, and our investments will have a fast payback,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford Chief Operating Officer.
Under the new plan, Ford Motor Company will begin installation of tooling and equipment for Super Duty production and an integrated stamping facility at the Oakville Assembly Complex this summer. Production of the current generation Super Duty is forecasted to begin in 2026.
Later in the decade, Oakville will begin producing the next-generation Super Duty, including an electrified version of the pickup. Oakville will be the sole initial source of multi-energy Super Duty production.
“This new retooling plan for the Oakville plant addresses our union’s concerns with Ford Motor Company’s decision to delay new vehicle production for a period that was too long, too disruptive, and too harmful to accept,” said Unifor national president Lana Payne. “Working with our local unions and company executives, we came to an agreement that will not only see our members back to work sooner, it protects our members’ jobs well into the future.”
Production at the Oakville plant ceased with the final Ford Edge rolling off the assembly line in May 2024. Super Duty truck production will replace previous production plans to build Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) in Oakville.
In April 2024 the Company announced its decision to delay the launch of BEV production from 2025 to 2027. The delay would have resulted in Unifor Local 707 members being laid off for more than three years.
Since the delay was announced in April 2024, Unifor has been engaged in negotiations with the company to push for additional support mechanisms for workers and an accelerated resumption of production at Oakville.
“Finding a solution to support our members was multi-layered and extensive,” said Local 707 Oakville plant chairperson Marc Brennan. “This shift in direction reaffirms Ford Motor Company’s commitment to our members.”
In addition to the accelerated timeline for the launch of Oakville’s next product, the union also succeeded in extending and enhancing the income security transition provisions originally negotiated during 2023 bargaining.
Ford’s new product commitments will result in an additional investment of $500 million on top of the $1.8 billion Ford Motor Company committed in 2020.
