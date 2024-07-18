Kingsville Music Festival fast approaching

The Kingsville Music Festival in Kingsville, Ont. is fast approaching on Aug. 9 through Aug. 11 at Mettawas Park.

Organizers are inviting you to partake in the festival and support the non-profit festival.

If you want to support the Kingsville Music Festival and help it stay afloat, you can buy a ticket to the festivities.

Alternatively, you are invited to participate in charity bingo at Chances Leamington, make a donation to the festival itself, volunteer to help it run, or spread the word.

“All around us, non-profit festivals like ours are struggling,” the Kingsville Music Society said in a news release. “Some are even closing their doors after many years. We are built on the backs of volunteers, small businesses and corporate sponsors, as well as government grants.”

“Our goal is to keep the music alive in Kingsville!”

If you’re interested in helping out, you can buy tickets here, register to play bingo here, donate, or sign up to volunteer.