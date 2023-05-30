Wallaceburg man charged with child luring caught breaching conditions

A Wallaceburg man is in custody after breaching conditions of his release, according to police.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, police saw a man on Albert Street who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

Police say he had initially been charged with child luring and was bound by conditions not to associate with anyone under 18 years unless an adult was present and knew the charges, and he must not control any computer or device capable of assessing the internet.

After an investigation and search, police said the man breached both conditions.

The 26-year-old was charged with two more counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and held for a bail hearing